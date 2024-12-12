Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Appoints Guardian Ministers for Development Oversight

The Arunachal Pradesh government has appointed ten 'guardian' ministers to monitor development across 28 districts. These ministers will review infrastructure projects and welfare programs quarterly. They will attend public meetings and report to the Chief Minister's Office, aiding in governmental decision-making and adjustments.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has taken a strategic step by appointing ten ministers as 'guardians' for its 28 districts. This initiative aims to ensure rigorous monitoring and review of various development projects and programs.

A notification from Planning and Investment Secretary R K Sharma detailed that these ministers will conduct quarterly reviews in their districts to evaluate infrastructure projects and oversee welfare programs. They are also tasked with attending public meetings to gather citizen feedback and submitting activity reports to the Chief Minister's Office.

Furthermore, a monitoring division will compile these reports to brief the government, facilitating directives and improvements. Divisional commissioners will evaluate the ministers' work and report to the chief secretary for necessary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

