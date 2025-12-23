Left Menu

Kerala CMO Accused of Interference in Sabarimala Gold Probe

The Opposition Congress accused Kerala's CMO of meddling in the SIT probe into the Sabarimala gold loss case. Allegations suggest two IPS officers pressured the investigation team. Despite court oversight pushing progress, the Opposition warns of potential CBI involvement. Arrests have been made, including two ex-TDB presidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition Congress has alleged serious misconduct involving Kerala's Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Sabarimala gold loss case. During a press briefing, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan claimed that the CMO deployed two IPS officers to improperly influence the investigation.

Satheesan refrained from naming the officers involved, citing propriety, but signaled his willingness to disclose identities if undue pressure continues. He emphasized the necessity for an unbiased and thorough investigation into the theft of gold, sacred to Lord Ayyappa, and declared the Opposition's intent to highlight any investigative shortcomings.

The intervention of the High Court, Satheesan noted, has ensured the investigation progresses somewhat. He criticized the government's handling and warned that a CBI inquiry might become necessary. Recent arrests include two former Travancore Devaswom Board presidents, with key figures Pankaj Bhandari and Govardhan Roddam identified by the SIT as central to the conspiracy.

