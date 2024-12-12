Tragedy Strikes: Pregnant Woman Killed in Odisha
In Odisha’s Sundargarh district, a pregnant woman named Soumyamayee Behera was tragically shot dead by two unidentified assailants. The incident occurred at her home during a robbery. Despite immediate transport to a nearby hospital, she was declared dead. Investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits.
A pregnant woman in Odisha’s Sundargarh district was shot dead late Tuesday night by two unidentified assailants, according to police reports.
The victim, identified as Soumyamayee Behera from Jhirdapali village, was seven months pregnant. Reports suggest the attackers knocked on her door and shot her when she raised an alarm during a robbery.
The tragic incident left her husband, Deben Behera, devastated. 'I heard a sound like the bursting of a bomb and found my wife in a pool of blood,' he recounted. Authorities have launched an investigation, deploying a forensic team and a dog squad to the crime scene.
