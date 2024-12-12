Tense Silence in Parbhani Over Constitution Replica Vandalism

A tense silence envelops Maharashtra's Parbhani city, following the detention of 40 individuals linked to violent protests over the vandalized Constitution replica. On Thursday, an official confirmed the unrest and its aftermath.

Authorities reported the damage to around 20 vehicles amid a bandh invoked by Ambedkarite activists. A mob set fires, vandalizing shops and the district collector's office during Wednesday's protests.

Inspector General of Police (Nanded) Shahji Umap stated, "We have detained 40 people and are reviewing CCTV footage for further action." Prohibitory orders have been enacted to prevent group gatherings, with the State Reserve Police Force called in to maintain peace in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)