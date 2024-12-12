Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Absenteeism of Centre's Legal Representatives

The Supreme Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the frequent absence of Centre's advocates, emphasising the extreme measure of summoning government officers. A recent case involved the medical admission of a disabled aspirant. Despite notices, no representatives appeared, compelling the court to summon officials.

Updated: 12-12-2024 13:37 IST
In a stern reproach, the Supreme Court on Thursday criticized the consistent non-appearance of the Centre's advocates in critical cases, highlighting that it finds no joy in summoning government officers to the court.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan sought to underline their disapproval by ordering the presence of a high-ranking official from the Directorate General of Health Services, amidst concerns over negligence in a case regarding a medical aspirant with disabilities.

The court lamented the absence of legal representation, despite ample notice, necessitating a rare summons of government officials. Ultimately, the aspirant received directed admission in a Rajasthan medical college.

