Supreme Court Criticizes Absenteeism of Centre's Legal Representatives

In a stern reproach, the Supreme Court on Thursday criticized the consistent non-appearance of the Centre's advocates in critical cases, highlighting that it finds no joy in summoning government officers to the court.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan sought to underline their disapproval by ordering the presence of a high-ranking official from the Directorate General of Health Services, amidst concerns over negligence in a case regarding a medical aspirant with disabilities.

The court lamented the absence of legal representation, despite ample notice, necessitating a rare summons of government officials. Ultimately, the aspirant received directed admission in a Rajasthan medical college.

(With inputs from agencies.)