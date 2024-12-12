Supreme Court Criticizes Absenteeism of Centre's Legal Representatives
The Supreme Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the frequent absence of Centre's advocates, emphasising the extreme measure of summoning government officers. A recent case involved the medical admission of a disabled aspirant. Despite notices, no representatives appeared, compelling the court to summon officials.
In a stern reproach, the Supreme Court on Thursday criticized the consistent non-appearance of the Centre's advocates in critical cases, highlighting that it finds no joy in summoning government officers to the court.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan sought to underline their disapproval by ordering the presence of a high-ranking official from the Directorate General of Health Services, amidst concerns over negligence in a case regarding a medical aspirant with disabilities.
The court lamented the absence of legal representation, despite ample notice, necessitating a rare summons of government officials. Ultimately, the aspirant received directed admission in a Rajasthan medical college.
