Turmoil in Seoul: Yoon Suk Yeol Defends Controversial Martial Law Decree

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol defends his martial law decree amid political chaos and opposition-led impeachment efforts. The move, lasting just six hours before being overturned, has sparked intense investigations and nationwide protests. Yoon's decision has deepened divides within his party and prompted legal and political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:12 IST
Turmoil in Seoul: Yoon Suk Yeol Defends Controversial Martial Law Decree
Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has staunchly defended his controversial martial law decree, calling it an act of governance. This move has led to intense scrutiny, as opposition forces push for impeachment and investigations ramp up amidst nationwide protests.

The declaration, which lasted only six hours before being overturned by a unanimous National Assembly vote, has sparked political chaos. Opposition parties have criticized the decree as unconstitutional, accusing Yoon of attempting a rebellion by deploying armed troops to encircle the National Assembly.

The unfolding situation has heightened tensions within Yoon's own party, with key figures calling for his impeachment. As investigations continue, questions remain about the legality of Yoon's actions and the potential ramifications for his presidency and South Korea's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

