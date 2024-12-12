Turmoil in Seoul: Yoon Suk Yeol Defends Controversial Martial Law Decree
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol defends his martial law decree amid political chaos and opposition-led impeachment efforts. The move, lasting just six hours before being overturned, has sparked intense investigations and nationwide protests. Yoon's decision has deepened divides within his party and prompted legal and political challenges.
- Country:
- South Korea
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has staunchly defended his controversial martial law decree, calling it an act of governance. This move has led to intense scrutiny, as opposition forces push for impeachment and investigations ramp up amidst nationwide protests.
The declaration, which lasted only six hours before being overturned by a unanimous National Assembly vote, has sparked political chaos. Opposition parties have criticized the decree as unconstitutional, accusing Yoon of attempting a rebellion by deploying armed troops to encircle the National Assembly.
The unfolding situation has heightened tensions within Yoon's own party, with key figures calling for his impeachment. As investigations continue, questions remain about the legality of Yoon's actions and the potential ramifications for his presidency and South Korea's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Opposition Demands EVM Audit After Poll Setback
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid noisy protests by Opposition members over various issues.
BJP and Opposition Clash Over EVM Controversy Post-Election
Parliamentary Committee Chaos: Opposition Walkout Over Waqf Bill Process
Opposition Walkout: Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill