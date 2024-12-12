Outcry in Telangana Over Handcuffed Hospital Visit for Farmer
A farmer in Telangana, involved in an attack investigation, was handcuffed during a hospital visit, sparking criticism from both the state's Chief Minister and opposition leaders. This led to a probe into the incident. The government has since shifted plans from a 'pharma village' to an industrial park.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A controversy has erupted in Telangana following the transport of a detained farmer in handcuffs to a hospital. The farmer, Heerya Naik, is involved in an attack case on government officials.
This incident drew criticisms from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao, denouncing the handling as inhumane. The Chief Minister has called for a detailed inquiry.
Previously, over 25 arrests were made in relation to protests during a public hearing on a land acquisition project, which has since been replaced with plans for a multipurpose industrial park.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Key Arrests Made as Investigation Continues
Officer Guilty of Manslaughter in Taser Incident Remains Under Investigation
Corruption Cloud: Investigation Looms Over China's Defence Minister Dong Jun
Referee Under Fire: Allegations and Investigations Surround David Coote
I am a worker forever; for me, CM is not Chief Minister but Common Man: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at media briefing in Thane.