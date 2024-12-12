Outcry in Telangana Over Handcuffed Hospital Visit for Farmer

A controversy has erupted in Telangana following the transport of a detained farmer in handcuffs to a hospital. The farmer, Heerya Naik, is involved in an attack case on government officials.

This incident drew criticisms from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao, denouncing the handling as inhumane. The Chief Minister has called for a detailed inquiry.

Previously, over 25 arrests were made in relation to protests during a public hearing on a land acquisition project, which has since been replaced with plans for a multipurpose industrial park.

(With inputs from agencies.)