Left Menu

Outcry in Telangana Over Handcuffed Hospital Visit for Farmer

A farmer in Telangana, involved in an attack investigation, was handcuffed during a hospital visit, sparking criticism from both the state's Chief Minister and opposition leaders. This led to a probe into the incident. The government has since shifted plans from a 'pharma village' to an industrial park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:40 IST
Outcry in Telangana Over Handcuffed Hospital Visit for Farmer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has erupted in Telangana following the transport of a detained farmer in handcuffs to a hospital. The farmer, Heerya Naik, is involved in an attack case on government officials.

This incident drew criticisms from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao, denouncing the handling as inhumane. The Chief Minister has called for a detailed inquiry.

Previously, over 25 arrests were made in relation to protests during a public hearing on a land acquisition project, which has since been replaced with plans for a multipurpose industrial park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024