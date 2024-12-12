Russian Forces Reclaim Novoivanovka

The Russian defence ministry announced on Thursday that its forces have successfully regained control over the settlement of Novoivanovka, situated in Russia's Kursk region.

This development follows a swift and surprising incursion by Ukrainian forces on August 6, during which they seized a significant portion of territory within the region.

Since the incursion, Russian military forces have been engaged in operations to remove Ukrainian forces, culminating in the recent retaking of the settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)