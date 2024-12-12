Left Menu

Russian Forces Reclaim Novoivanovka

Russian forces have regained control of the settlement Novoivanovka in the Kursk region. This comes after Ukrainian forces briefly seized the area in an unexpected move on August 6, prompting ongoing confrontations until Russia successfully ousted the Ukrainian hold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:56 IST
Russian Forces Reclaim Novoivanovka
Russian National Guard Image Credit:

The Russian defence ministry announced on Thursday that its forces have successfully regained control over the settlement of Novoivanovka, situated in Russia's Kursk region.

This development follows a swift and surprising incursion by Ukrainian forces on August 6, during which they seized a significant portion of territory within the region.

Since the incursion, Russian military forces have been engaged in operations to remove Ukrainian forces, culminating in the recent retaking of the settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024