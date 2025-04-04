Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Worker’s Death Sparks Outcry

A BJP worker named Vinay Somaiah, from Kodagu district, allegedly took his own life, drawing political attention and ensuing protests. In his suicide note, Somaiah cited humiliation stemming from his arrest, which he claims was politically motivated. The arrest occurred after he allegedly made comments against Congress MLA AS Ponnanna.

An FIR was filed against Congress worker Thennira Maheena among others. Despite the complaint mentioning their names, Congress MLAs Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda were not listed in the FIR. The BJP has staged protests in Madikeri demanding justice, considering the case emblematic of broader issues faced by their workers.

Home Minister G Parameshwara assured a thorough investigation into the suicide, promising action against any proven misconduct. BJP's state president, B Y Vijayendra, highlighted the seriousness of the allegations, urging quick and decisive government action while attributing ongoing political harassment to the Congress government in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)