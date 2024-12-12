Chinese state media reported grave concerns over the weaponisation of tariffs, which officials claim are closing off vital markets and creating missed opportunities for global trade. This sentiment was echoed by China's ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, at a prominent business forum.

Speaking at the U.S.-China Business Council's annual gala in Washington, Ambassador Xie cautioned that attempts to decouple from China under the guise of de-risking actually pose the most significant threat to the global supply chain. His remarks were covered by the leading Chinese news agency, Xinhua.

Ambassador Xie further criticized the use of national security as a broad justification for smear campaigns and trade suppression, arguing that such tactics are, paradoxically, generating insecurity rather than safeguarding it.

(With inputs from agencies.)