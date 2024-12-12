Tariff Tensions: The Real Threat to Global Trade
Chinese state's media highlighted concerns on how tariffs are closing off markets and missing opportunities. Ambassador Xie Feng argued that decoupling from China poses a risk to the global supply chain, warning against using national security as an excuse for trade suppression.
- Country:
- China
Chinese state media reported grave concerns over the weaponisation of tariffs, which officials claim are closing off vital markets and creating missed opportunities for global trade. This sentiment was echoed by China's ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, at a prominent business forum.
Speaking at the U.S.-China Business Council's annual gala in Washington, Ambassador Xie cautioned that attempts to decouple from China under the guise of de-risking actually pose the most significant threat to the global supply chain. His remarks were covered by the leading Chinese news agency, Xinhua.
Ambassador Xie further criticized the use of national security as a broad justification for smear campaigns and trade suppression, arguing that such tactics are, paradoxically, generating insecurity rather than safeguarding it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and Japan's Strategic Economic Security Dialogue: Strengthening Supply Chains and Technology Collaboration
Diplomatic Breakthrough: U.S.-China Prisoner Exchange
Tariffs Threaten L.A.'s Vegetable Supply Chain
Trade Tensions Resurface: U.S.-China Tariff Standoff Looms
Tariff Storm: Trump's Trade War Promises Stir U.S.-China Tensions