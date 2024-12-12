Left Menu

Tragedy in the Mediterranean: Migrant Crisis Continues Off Tunisian Coast

The Tunisian coast guard recovered the bodies of seven migrants from a boat disaster caused by bad weather in the Mediterranean Sea. Twenty-seven were rescued from the same boat. Tunisia has become a major departure point for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa amid an unprecedented migration crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:11 IST
Tragedy in the Mediterranean: Migrant Crisis Continues Off Tunisian Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

In a grim development, Tunisia's coast guard has retrieved the bodies of seven migrants who drowned in a tragic boat mishap in the Mediterranean Sea. The ill-fated vessel, burdened by bad weather conditions, stalled and began taking on water, sparking further crisis.

Fortunately, the coast guard managed to rescue 27 individuals aboard the same vessel before the situation turned more dire. All the migrants involved were identified as originating from sub-Saharan African countries.

This incident underscores the escalated migrant crisis Tunisia is experiencing, positioning itself as the new epicenter for migrants hailing from Africa seeking better opportunities in Europe, surpassing Libya as a primary departure location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

