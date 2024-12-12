Tragedy in the Mediterranean: Migrant Crisis Continues Off Tunisian Coast

In a grim development, Tunisia's coast guard has retrieved the bodies of seven migrants who drowned in a tragic boat mishap in the Mediterranean Sea. The ill-fated vessel, burdened by bad weather conditions, stalled and began taking on water, sparking further crisis.

Fortunately, the coast guard managed to rescue 27 individuals aboard the same vessel before the situation turned more dire. All the migrants involved were identified as originating from sub-Saharan African countries.

This incident underscores the escalated migrant crisis Tunisia is experiencing, positioning itself as the new epicenter for migrants hailing from Africa seeking better opportunities in Europe, surpassing Libya as a primary departure location.

(With inputs from agencies.)