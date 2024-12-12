Left Menu

Accelerated Progress: Infrastructure Growth in Jammu and Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the Jammu and Kashmir government's dedication to social justice and accelerated infrastructure development. Highlighting General Zorawar Singh's legacy, Sinha stressed on equality and urged youth involvement in nation-building. He noted the positive impact of inclusive policies over the past five years.

Accelerated Progress: Infrastructure Growth in Jammu and Kashmir
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reaffirmed the Jammu and Kashmir government's commitment to equality and social justice, citing significant strides in infrastructure development over the past five years.

During an event commemorating military strategist General Zorawar Singh, Sinha praised the Dogra-era warrior's campaigns, underscoring his influence on unifying efforts for equitable growth within society.

Sinha encouraged youth to engage in nation-building, vowing that development benefits are reaching all societal sections. Noting advancing governance ideals, he highlighted a rapidly accelerated infrastructure pace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

