Accelerated Progress: Infrastructure Growth in Jammu and Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reaffirmed the Jammu and Kashmir government's commitment to equality and social justice, citing significant strides in infrastructure development over the past five years.

During an event commemorating military strategist General Zorawar Singh, Sinha praised the Dogra-era warrior's campaigns, underscoring his influence on unifying efforts for equitable growth within society.

Sinha encouraged youth to engage in nation-building, vowing that development benefits are reaching all societal sections. Noting advancing governance ideals, he highlighted a rapidly accelerated infrastructure pace.

(With inputs from agencies.)