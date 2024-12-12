UAE Flights Suspected of Arms Smuggling Amid Sudan Conflict

Since the outbreak of civil war in Sudan in 2023, aircraft from the United Arab Emirates have sparked suspicion, landing consistently at an airstrip in Chad, which is believed to be used for arms trafficking. This suspicion arises from allegations that arms are being supplied to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group involved in Sudan's conflict, according to flight data and satellite images reviewed by Reuters.

Officials from the UAE vehemently deny these accusations, stating that their flights have been focused on delivering humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, to Sudan via Chad. Despite these assurances, video evidence and expert analysis depict cargo that is inconsistent with humanitarian aid and more likely to contain military supplies, raising international alarms over UAE's purported role in exacerbating the Sudanese conflict.

This situation has garnered international attention, with U.S. and European authorities reportedly holding discussions with UAE representatives. These officials have expressed concerns over the potential misuse of humanitarian channels for military assistance, fearing it could further destabilize the region and escalate casualties. The UAE continues to refute allegations, maintaining that its intentions are purely humanitarian.

