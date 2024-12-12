Crime in Paharganj: Ragpicker Found Dead

A 35-year-old ragpicker has been discovered dead, suffering from a head injury, in the Paharganj area of central Delhi, police reported on Thursday.

CCTV footage uncovered that the victim was attacked by another ragpicker, who struck him with a stone, resulting in his death.

Authorities confirmed that suspect 42-year-old Mohan had been arrested and admitted to the crime. Investigation continues to determine what motivated the attack.

