Crime in Paharganj: Ragpicker Found Dead

A 35-year-old ragpicker was discovered dead in central Delhi's Paharganj area with a head injury. CCTV footage showed the victim was attacked by another ragpicker with a stone. The accused, 42-year-old Mohan, has been arrested and confessed. Police are investigating the motive behind the murder.

Updated: 12-12-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:42 IST
Crime in Paharganj: Ragpicker Found Dead
A 35-year-old ragpicker has been discovered dead, suffering from a head injury, in the Paharganj area of central Delhi, police reported on Thursday.

CCTV footage uncovered that the victim was attacked by another ragpicker, who struck him with a stone, resulting in his death.

Authorities confirmed that suspect 42-year-old Mohan had been arrested and admitted to the crime. Investigation continues to determine what motivated the attack.

