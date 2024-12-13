Consent Decree Revamps Louisville Police Amidst Justice Department's Reforms

Louisville, Kentucky, has sealed a landmark agreement with the U.S. Justice Department aimed at overhauling its police department. This reform is in response to the systemic discrimination against Black residents highlighted after the tragic 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor.

This consent decree, emphasizing accountability and training on de-escalation, is the first court-enforceable agreement from a Biden-era Justice Department oversight investigation. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg stressed that the agreement's design avoids excessive costs that might hinder other critical municipal investments.

In tandem with reforms in Louisville, the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division also unveiled troubling findings in Mount Vernon, New York. There, police were found engaging in excessive force and conducting unlawful searches. The division also praised improvements in Mount Vernon's policies and training regimens.

