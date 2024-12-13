Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Resurface: Blinken's Turkey Visit Highlights Syria Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Turkey focuses on stabilizing Syria amidst conflicts between U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Turkey-backed rebels. Discussions with President Erdogan covered a Syrian-led political transition and the ongoing fight against Islamic State. Blinken also emphasized the enduring threat of PKK to Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 02:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 02:44 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Resurface: Blinken's Turkey Visit Highlights Syria Conflict
Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Turkey on Thursday, amid tense discussions on Syria's stability, focusing on the northern clashes between U.S.-backed Kurdish and Turkey-backed rebel forces.

In a meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan at Ankara's Esenboga Airport, Blinken discussed shared interests in supporting a Syrian-led political transition towards an accountable government. The talks emphasized the importance of continuing the coalition to defeat Islamic State.

Amid ongoing discord, NATO allies Washington and Ankara differ on the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, pivotal to the U.S.'s anti-ISIS coalition but viewed by Turkey as affiliated with banned PKK militants. Blinken will meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday to further address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024