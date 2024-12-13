Diplomatic Tensions Resurface: Blinken's Turkey Visit Highlights Syria Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Turkey on Thursday, amid tense discussions on Syria's stability, focusing on the northern clashes between U.S.-backed Kurdish and Turkey-backed rebel forces.

In a meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan at Ankara's Esenboga Airport, Blinken discussed shared interests in supporting a Syrian-led political transition towards an accountable government. The talks emphasized the importance of continuing the coalition to defeat Islamic State.

Amid ongoing discord, NATO allies Washington and Ankara differ on the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, pivotal to the U.S.'s anti-ISIS coalition but viewed by Turkey as affiliated with banned PKK militants. Blinken will meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday to further address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)