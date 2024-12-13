Left Menu

Diplomacy in Action: Blinken's Critical Visit to Turkey and Northern Syria

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Turkey, engaging in discussions with President Erdogan on stabilizing Syria amidst tensions between Kurdish forces and Turkey-backed rebels. The focus remains on fostering a Syrian-led political transition and combating the Islamic State. Blinken meets Turkish Foreign Minister, underlining shared U.S.-Turkey objectives.

In a pivotal diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Turkey, aiming to address key issues impacting Syrian stability. Upon landing at Ankara's Esenboga Airport, Blinken engaged in substantive talks with President Tayyip Erdogan, emphasizing the importance of rebuilding war-torn Syria.

The collaboration between U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Turkey-backed rebels forms the core of discussions, with Erdogan urging international cooperation for institutional reconstruction. He emphasized Turkey's stance against perceived terrorist threats, while maintaining a strong focus on neutralizing Islamic State operatives in the region.

Blinken, reinforcing shared U.S.-Turkey objectives, is set for further discussions with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Despite backing Syrian rebels during the civil war, the allies have clashed regarding their support for Kurdish-led factions, challenging regional diplomatic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

