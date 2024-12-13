Govt Targets Reduction of Persistent Child Poverty by 2035

Child Poverty Reduction Minister Louise Upston has unveiled an ambitious target to lift 15,000 children out of persistent poverty by 2035, marking a significant milestone in New Zealand’s efforts to combat long-term poverty among its youngest citizens.

“We are committed to making New Zealand the best place in the world for children,” said Minister Upston. “Addressing persistent poverty is a vital step in realizing that vision and ensuring brighter futures for our tamariki.”

Persistent poverty, as defined by Stats NZ, refers to children living in low-income households before housing costs for the current year and at least two of the previous three years. Recent estimates indicate that 98,900 children—approximately 9.4% of all children—currently experience this level of deprivation. The Government’s goal is to reduce that rate to 8% by 2035.

Targeted Interventions for Long-Term Impact

The Government’s approach combines immediate support with strategies addressing the root causes of poverty. Initiatives include:

Economic relief measures, such as FamilyBoost childcare payments and tax relief, to ease cost-of-living pressures.

Employment opportunities, helping parents transition into paid work through training programs and job placement initiatives.

Educational support, focusing on lifting achievement levels through targeted investments in schools serving low-income communities.

Health improvements, ensuring families have access to essential healthcare services.

Breaking benefit dependency, through tailored support and skill-building programs to create pathways out of hardship.

“These interventions are designed to create meaningful change for children and their families over the long term,” Minister Upston explained.

Immediate and Long-Term Goals

While the long-term target is to lift 15,000 children out of persistent poverty by 2035, the Government is also committed to ensuring the rate of poverty does not worsen in the short term. An additional target aims to lift 17,000 children out of material hardship by 2027, providing immediate relief to struggling families.

Data-Driven Approach

A social investment model will guide spending, focusing on evidence-based interventions proven to deliver the greatest impact. The Government Statistician’s work on defining and estimating persistent poverty will play a crucial role in tracking progress and refining strategies.

Persistent poverty is distinct from other forms of socio-economic disadvantage, such as intergenerational poverty, poverty severity, or wider socio-economic inequality.

Holistic Strategy for Child Wellbeing

This initiative forms part of the Government’s broader strategy to improve the lives of children and young people, emphasizing the importance of coordinated efforts across health, education, housing, and economic sectors.

“Reducing persistent poverty will take time, but by working together and addressing its root causes, we can create a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive,” said Minister Upston.

Next Steps

The Government will continue consulting with experts, community leaders, and families to ensure policies and programs align with the needs of those most affected. Progress updates and milestones will be reported to maintain transparency and accountability.

This comprehensive plan aims to make a lasting impact, transforming the lives of New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and paving the way for a more equitable society.