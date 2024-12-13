Russia has confirmed its engagement with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a significant rebel faction in Syria, according to a statement by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. This development marks a strategic move in the ongoing conflict dynamics within the region.

As reported by Interfax, Bogdanov underscored the importance of sustaining Russia's military presence with bases in Tartous and Khmeimim to bolster efforts against global terrorism threats. This collaboration signals a new diplomatic approach as Russia attempts to maintain order and secure foreign personnel within Syria.

In a related discussion, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and U.N. special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen explored ways to secure Syria's future political framework. This dialogue centered around ensuring the nation's sovereignty and stability amidst tumultuous regional developments.

