Explosive Threat Shakes India's Central Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was threatened with an email claiming a bomb was planted in its Mumbai headquarters. Sent in Russian, the email requested the RBI governor to join a Ukrainian movement. The police found no IED and continue their investigation.

Updated: 13-12-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:11 IST
  • India

An alarming email has disrupted operations at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after it claimed an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in the bank's headquarters in south Mumbai. The email reportedly arrived in the official inbox of the RBI Governor on Thursday, according to a police official.

Authorities promptly informed local law enforcement, who subsequently conducted a thorough search of the premises. So far, no suspicious items have been uncovered within the building. The email was written in Russian and included a demand for the RBI Governor to join the 'brotherhood movement for Ukraine,' the officer reported.

A case has been filed at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station, and the investigation is ongoing as officials work to identify the unknown sender. The situation remains under close observation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

