Crime Spree Culprit Caught in Dramatic Shootout: The Capture of Vipin 'Kala Bandar'

In a dramatic turn of events, a man wanted in various cases of snatching, theft, and illegal arms possession was arrested by the Delhi Police. The intensive operation unfolded near the Kapashera area in southwest Delhi, police officials confirmed on Friday.

The accused, Vipin, commonly referred to as Kala Bandar, sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during a brief shootout. The encounter took place on Wednesday, resulting in his immediate transfer to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, according to Surendra Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West).

According to the police, a trap was strategically set up near FIMT College after receiving a tip-off about Vipin's presence. In a bid to evade capture, Vipin fired at the officers, striking a head constable's bulletproof vest. The police retaliated, injuring him in the leg. A pistol and three live cartridges were seized from him, solidifying evidence against him as the scene was preserved for forensic examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)