Police Scandal: Officers Charged in Fake Gambling Extortion Case

In a significant development, law enforcement officers in Gujarat find themselves embroiled in controversy after charges of extortion surfaced. The officials allegedly coerced businessmen into paying Rs 63 lakh under the guise of a fake gambling case.

Inspector YK Gohil and head constable Mahipatsinh Solanki were suspended last week after an internal investigation by the State Monitoring Cell substantiated the charges. The alleged misconduct involved threatening businessmen with arrest and public exposure.

The two officers reportedly raided a resort, threatening the identified individuals with legal action unless bribes were paid. Following a formal investigation, state authorities have initiated legal proceedings under various sections, including those relating to extortion and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)