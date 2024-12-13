Left Menu

Switzerland and U.S. Foster GPS Data Collaboration

Switzerland and the U.S. Department of Defense have signed a memorandum of understanding to secure GPS data access for Swiss authorities. This agreement aims to enhance international cooperation and improve the interoperability of Swiss Army systems, according to a statement released by the Swiss government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:48 IST
Switzerland and U.S. Foster GPS Data Collaboration
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Switzerland and the United States Department of Defense have reached a milestone agreement, as they signed a memorandum of understanding concerning GPS data.

The Swiss government announced on Friday that this agreement would guarantee secure access to GPS data for state authorities, bolstering international cooperation.

This accord is also set to enhance the interoperability of the Swiss Army's systems, demonstrating a significant boost in collaborative efforts between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024