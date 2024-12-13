Switzerland and U.S. Foster GPS Data Collaboration
Switzerland and the U.S. Department of Defense have signed a memorandum of understanding to secure GPS data access for Swiss authorities. This agreement aims to enhance international cooperation and improve the interoperability of Swiss Army systems, according to a statement released by the Swiss government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:48 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Switzerland and the United States Department of Defense have reached a milestone agreement, as they signed a memorandum of understanding concerning GPS data.
The Swiss government announced on Friday that this agreement would guarantee secure access to GPS data for state authorities, bolstering international cooperation.
This accord is also set to enhance the interoperability of the Swiss Army's systems, demonstrating a significant boost in collaborative efforts between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement