Dutch Court Rejects Bid to Halt Arms Trade with Israel

A Dutch court dismissed a request by 10 pro-Palestinian NGOs to stop arms exports to Israel, citing judicial restraint and the government's discretion in foreign policy. Plaintiffs highlighted civilian casualties in Gaza, while the court backed state assessments of export risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:54 IST
A Dutch court has turned down a plea from 10 pro-Palestinian NGOs to halt the Netherlands' weapon exports to Israel, stressing the state's policy autonomy.

The court emphasized that there is no justification for a complete ban on military exports, as urged by the plaintiffs, who referenced civilian suffering in Gaza.

While the state maintains it evaluates potential legal violations, previous rulings have blocked specific arms exports over legal concerns.

