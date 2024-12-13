Assad's Discreet Departure: The Last Days of Power in Syria

Bashar al-Assad's clandestine departure from Syria involved a strategy of deception and secrecy, leaving even his closest associates and family in the dark. As the Assad regime fell to mounting rebel pressure, he assured military leaders of impending Russian aid, only to escape to Moscow hours later.

Sources reveal his careful exit planning, with Assad misleading key figures including his brother and cousins about his intentions. Despite seeking military intervention from allies Russia and Iran, Assad found no assistance, leading him to pursue diplomatic channels to secure safe passage for himself and his family.

The exit marks the end of Assad's 24-year rule and half a century of family dominance in Syria, with Russia's Sergey Lavrov and a coalition of regional players orchestrating a safe exit amid rebel advances. The situation culminated in Assad's departure by plane, leaving a nation stunned and leadership replaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)