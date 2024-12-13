Femen Protesters Take Chainsaws to UN Icon

In an audacious demonstration, topless Femen activists used chainsaws to vandalize a prominent wooden sculpture at the United Nations plaza in Geneva on Friday. Known for its controversial protests, the Ukrainian feminist group once again captured global attention.

The activists had draped the Ukrainian flag around themselves as garters and vocally condemned Russia with slogans like 'Keep Russia out of the UN' while attacking the Broken Chair monument. This sculpture, created by Swiss artist Daniel Berset, has stood since 1997 as a symbol against landmines and their impact on civilians in war-torn regions.

The Swiss police reported bringing four individuals in for questioning following the incident. Femen, established in Kyiv in 2008, has a history of staging topless demonstrations across Europe to protest against various issues, including sex tourism, homophobia, and religious oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)