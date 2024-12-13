India's Travel Ban to Yemen: Passport Seizures and Releases Under Scrutiny
The Indian government has seized 579 passports from individuals who traveled to Yemen, defying a travel ban due to instability. To date, 269 have been released. Guidelines are in place to consider each case compassionately, reflecting government sensitivity to those needing travel for work or unaware of restrictions.
In a recent parliamentary session, the Indian government disclosed the seizure of 579 passports belonging to nationals who traveled to Yemen against an existing travel ban.
Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, confirmed that the authorities have released 269 of these passports so far.
The travel ban, in place since September 2017, addresses the security concerns in Yemen, with the government handling the issue sensitively by reviewing each case for potential passport release.
