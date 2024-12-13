India's Travel Ban to Yemen: Passport Seizures and Releases Under Scrutiny

In a recent parliamentary session, the Indian government disclosed the seizure of 579 passports belonging to nationals who traveled to Yemen against an existing travel ban.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, confirmed that the authorities have released 269 of these passports so far.

The travel ban, in place since September 2017, addresses the security concerns in Yemen, with the government handling the issue sensitively by reviewing each case for potential passport release.

(With inputs from agencies.)