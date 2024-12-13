Left Menu

Palace Party Pandemonium: Staff Investigation Launched

Buckingham Palace is investigating a staff-led party that escalated into a brawl, resulting in a police intervention. During the unofficial gathering, police arrested a woman for assault and disorderly conduct. The palace promises a thorough investigation and disciplinary measures following this disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:01 IST
Buckingham Palace has announced an official investigation into the conduct of its staff after reports of a chaotic brawl emerged. The incident occurred following an informal gathering, held after an early evening reception, and was reported by the Sun newspaper.

According to the report, the party continued at a nearby bar where police had to be called due to glasses being thrown and punches exchanged. London's Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest of a 24-year-old woman on charges of common assault, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct.

Authorities released the woman the following day after issuing a penalty notice. In response, Buckingham Palace stated it will thoroughly investigate the events leading to the incident and implement a firm disciplinary process where needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

