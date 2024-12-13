McKinsey Settles for $650 Million in Opioid Crisis Accountability

McKinsey & Co has agreed to a $650 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice following an investigation into its consulting services for Purdue Pharma, OxyContin's manufacturer.

The settlement involves a deferred prosecution agreement filed in a Virginia federal court, marking a significant corporate prosecution in the marketing of addictive opioids that aggravated the U.S. opioid crisis.

Additionally, former McKinsey senior partner Martin Elling is set to plead guilty to obstruction of justice, as revealed in court documents.

