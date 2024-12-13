Left Menu

Maharashtra CID Takes Over Sarpanch Murder Probe Amidst Extortion Allegations

The Maharashtra CID has taken over the investigation of a sarpanch's murder in Beed district, following complaints of police dereliction and extortion allegations. Local organizations protested the murder while a legislator claimed gangs were threatening firms and farmers. Suresh Dhas called for a special investigation team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra Police has assumed control over the probe into the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district. This development follows the suspension of a police sub-inspector for dereliction of duty, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was kidnapped near a toll plaza and his body later discovered in the Daithana area. The incident led to the arrest of three individuals and a bandh call from local organizations on Friday seeking justice.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, in correspondence with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighted ongoing extortion issues linked to gangs in the region, urging the formation of a special investigation team. Meanwhile, the CID has begun their inquiry by accumulating all essential documents from the Kej police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

