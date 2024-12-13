Blinken's Surprise Visit to Iraq: Charting Syria's Future

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a previously unannounced visit to Iraq to meet with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. The discussions focused on Syria's future following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government amid advances by Syrian opposition factions.

Washington was surprised by Assad's ouster and seeks to establish contact with the victorious rebels to promote a government inclusive of Syria's minorities, while avoiding Islamist factions. Blinken emphasized the need for Syria to avoid becoming a terrorism platform, given the ongoing presence of the Islamic State group.

Additionally, Washington views this period as a chance to push back against Iran's influence in the region. Iraq, influenced by Iran, opted against allowing Shi'ite militias in Syria, despite concerns over potential spillover unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)