Unraveling the Mystery: Trio Nabbed in Gurugram Nightclub Explosion Case

Police have arrested three men in connection with a crude bomb explosion outside nightclubs in Sector 29, Gurugram. The Special Investigation Team, led by ACP Varun Dahiya, apprehended Ankit, Vinit Malik, and Vikas following the bombing incident. The mastermind, Sachin Taliyan, was caught in action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:38 IST
Gurugram Police, under the leadership of ACP Varun Dahiya, have apprehended three men following a crude bomb explosion outside popular nightclubs in Sector 29. The operation forms part of an extensive investigation led by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Ankit from Meerut, Vinit Malik from Muzaffarnagar, and Vikas from Sonipat, have been placed under a six-day police remand. The principal suspect, Sachin Taliyan, was earlier detained on a seven-day remand after being caught in the act of attempting to detonate another explosive.

Investigators have revealed connections to notorious gangster networks, with Rohit Godara, linked to gang leaders Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, claiming responsibility for the attacks. Declaring the explosions as mere 'trailers', Godara issued ominous threats highlighting potential ties with other criminal entities.

