Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Lok Sabha Debut: Criticizing Constitutional Threats and Economic Disparities

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered a critical speech in the Lok Sabha, accusing the BJP-led government of attempting to dismantle the Constitution and monopolize economic resources. She highlighted social injustices and called for electoral reforms and accountability. Her speech emphasized fear and suppression prevailing under the current regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:07 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Lok Sabha Debut: Criticizing Constitutional Threats and Economic Disparities
speech
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking debut at the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Accusing the ruling party of trying to transform the 'Bharat ka Samvidhan' into 'Sangh ka Vidhan', she alleged attempts to alter the Constitution.

Gandhi's address highlighted key issues, including economic concentration with the Adani Group, the BJP's alleged suppression of justice, and the rising demand for a caste-based census. She further challenged the government, suggesting that fears of changing electoral processes loom over democratic practices.

Her 32-minute address was a cry for justice, critiquing the ruling party's divisive politics and censorship of dissent. With references to historical struggles and calls for accountability, Gandhi stressed the crucial role of preserving the Constitution amidst growing inequality and fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024