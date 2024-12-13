Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Lok Sabha Debut: Criticizing Constitutional Threats and Economic Disparities
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered a critical speech in the Lok Sabha, accusing the BJP-led government of attempting to dismantle the Constitution and monopolize economic resources. She highlighted social injustices and called for electoral reforms and accountability. Her speech emphasized fear and suppression prevailing under the current regime.
In a striking debut at the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Accusing the ruling party of trying to transform the 'Bharat ka Samvidhan' into 'Sangh ka Vidhan', she alleged attempts to alter the Constitution.
Gandhi's address highlighted key issues, including economic concentration with the Adani Group, the BJP's alleged suppression of justice, and the rising demand for a caste-based census. She further challenged the government, suggesting that fears of changing electoral processes loom over democratic practices.
Her 32-minute address was a cry for justice, critiquing the ruling party's divisive politics and censorship of dissent. With references to historical struggles and calls for accountability, Gandhi stressed the crucial role of preserving the Constitution amidst growing inequality and fear.
