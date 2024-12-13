Tragic Turn in Odisha: Husband Arrested in Pregnant Woman's Murder Case

In a shocking case that has gripped Odisha, police have arrested two individuals, including the husband, over the murder of a pregnant woman in Sundergarh district. The deceased, Soumyamayee Behera, was seven months pregnant when she was tragically shot dead.

The husband, Deben Behera, and his brother-in-law, assistant sub-inspector Satyanarayan Behera, were apprehended for their alleged roles in the crime, driven by Deben's extramarital affair. Initial claims of a robbery gone wrong were disproved after inconsistencies were detected in statements from Deben's family.

The case has unravelled further, exposing a conspiracy to conceal the weapon used in the crime. The investigation continues as authorities seek to ensure justice for the murdered woman and her unborn child.

(With inputs from agencies.)