Tragic Turn in Odisha: Husband Arrested in Pregnant Woman's Murder Case

Odisha Police have arrested two individuals, including Deben Behera, a pregnant woman's husband, for her murder. The investigation revealed Deben's affair as the motive. Discrepancies in family statements raised suspicions, leading to their arrest. The deceased, Soumyamayee Behera, was seven-months pregnant when killed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:10 IST
murder
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case that has gripped Odisha, police have arrested two individuals, including the husband, over the murder of a pregnant woman in Sundergarh district. The deceased, Soumyamayee Behera, was seven months pregnant when she was tragically shot dead.

The husband, Deben Behera, and his brother-in-law, assistant sub-inspector Satyanarayan Behera, were apprehended for their alleged roles in the crime, driven by Deben's extramarital affair. Initial claims of a robbery gone wrong were disproved after inconsistencies were detected in statements from Deben's family.

The case has unravelled further, exposing a conspiracy to conceal the weapon used in the crime. The investigation continues as authorities seek to ensure justice for the murdered woman and her unborn child.

(With inputs from agencies.)

