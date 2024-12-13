Venezuela's Human Rights Tangle: UN Office Partially Reopens Amid Accusations
The UN's human rights office in Venezuela has resumed limited operations after its February closure. The agency faced accusations from President Nicolás Maduro's government of aiding coup plotters. UN High Commissioner Volker Türk expressed concerns at the Human Rights Council over the use of force during post-election protests and arbitrary detentions.
- Country:
- Venezuela
In a significant development, the UN office for human rights in Venezuela has partially resumed operations after President Nicolás Maduro's government expelled staff members earlier this year, amid accusations of aiding coup plotters and terror groups.
Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, informed the Human Rights Council of ongoing concerns regarding human rights conditions following Venezuela's contentious July elections, where both Maduro and the opposition claimed victory.
Türk criticized the disproportionate use of force in post-election unrest and arbitrary detentions, urging thorough investigations into the reported killings. Meanwhile, tensions remain high as Venezuela's government challenges the impartiality of the UN office.
