Dutch Court Dismisses Human Rights Groups' Plea to Halt Israeli Arms Exports

A Dutch court ruled against a coalition of human rights organizations seeking to halt arms exports to Israel and transactions with occupied territories. The court found existing checks sufficient under international law.

The organizations claimed that the Netherlands violated the 1948 Genocide Convention by continuing weapons sales over a year into the conflict. Ahmed Abofoul, a member of Al-Haq, spoke of personal loss due to the violence during a court hearing.

Israeli airstrikes continue to cause casualties in Gaza, with the latest attack resulting in 25 Palestinian deaths. The Netherlands government argued that foreign policy should not be determined by the judiciary, a stance supported by the recent court ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)