Turkey Reopens Damascus Embassy Amid Hopes for Stability in Syria

Turkey’s embassy in Damascus is reopening, signaling a shift in diplomatic efforts toward stabilizing Syria. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasizes a terror-free and inclusive Syria, while targeting the elimination of the YPG, considered a terrorist group by Turkey but a key U.S. ally against ISIS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 14-12-2024 01:25 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 01:25 IST
In a significant diplomatic shift, Turkey will reopen its embassy in Damascus on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday. The move signals an effort to foster stability in Syria, with emphasis on a terror-free environment and protection for minorities.

Fidan, speaking to NTV, expressed Turkey's strategic goals, one of which includes the gradual return of Syrians from Turkey as stability improves in their homeland. He highlighted Ankara's focus on establishing an inclusive government in Syria.

A contentious issue remains the status of the People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey labels a terrorist group linked to the PKK, despite its role as a critical force in the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

