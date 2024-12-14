Turkey Reopens Damascus Embassy Amid Hopes for Stability in Syria

In a significant diplomatic shift, Turkey will reopen its embassy in Damascus on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday. The move signals an effort to foster stability in Syria, with emphasis on a terror-free environment and protection for minorities.

Fidan, speaking to NTV, expressed Turkey's strategic goals, one of which includes the gradual return of Syrians from Turkey as stability improves in their homeland. He highlighted Ankara's focus on establishing an inclusive government in Syria.

A contentious issue remains the status of the People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey labels a terrorist group linked to the PKK, despite its role as a critical force in the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)