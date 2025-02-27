Left Menu

Abdullah Ocalan Calls for End to PKK's Armed Struggle

Jailed militant leader Abdullah Ocalan has urged the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to lay down arms, potentially ending a 40-year conflict with Turkey. This move could bring peace to Turkey's south and stability to Kurdish regions in Syria and Iraq. Ocalan emphasizes democratic rights and minority respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:01 IST
In a historic appeal, Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), has called for the militant group to lay down its arms, signaling a potential end to a conflict that has lasted four decades.

This development could transform the region, offering Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan a chance to stabilize southern Turkey and reduce tensions with Kurdish regions in Syria and Iraq. Ocalan's request comes with a call for improved rights and democratic freedoms for ethnic minorities.

Ocalan's statement was delivered by the pro-Kurdish DEM Party, amid cautious optimism from some Turkish officials. However, there is no immediate response from PKK's leadership. The organization's disbandment would mark a significant shift, changing the landscape of regional politics dramatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

