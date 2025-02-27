Abdullah Ocalan Calls for End to PKK's Armed Struggle
Jailed militant leader Abdullah Ocalan has urged the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to lay down arms, potentially ending a 40-year conflict with Turkey. This move could bring peace to Turkey's south and stability to Kurdish regions in Syria and Iraq. Ocalan emphasizes democratic rights and minority respect.
In a historic appeal, Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), has called for the militant group to lay down its arms, signaling a potential end to a conflict that has lasted four decades.
This development could transform the region, offering Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan a chance to stabilize southern Turkey and reduce tensions with Kurdish regions in Syria and Iraq. Ocalan's request comes with a call for improved rights and democratic freedoms for ethnic minorities.
Ocalan's statement was delivered by the pro-Kurdish DEM Party, amid cautious optimism from some Turkish officials. However, there is no immediate response from PKK's leadership. The organization's disbandment would mark a significant shift, changing the landscape of regional politics dramatically.
