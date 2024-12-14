American Citizen's Dramatic Escape from Syria
Travis Timmerman, an American citizen, was flown out of Syria after being released by rebels. U.S. officials revealed Timmerman was transferred to Jordan and was with State Department officials. His release follows the ousting of Bashar al-Assad by rebel groups, marking a significant regime change.
American citizen Travis Timmerman has been flown out of Syria, where he was imprisoned before being released by rebels this week, U.S. officials disclosed on Friday.
According to officials, Timmerman was transferred to Jordan, where he is currently in the care of State Department personnel. Another official stated that Timmerman was first handed over to U.S. troops at Tanf garrison, located near the tri-border area of Syria, Iraq, and Jordan, before being flown out.
His disappearance in June created concern; however, his liberation came as a result of Syrian rebel groups ousting former President Bashar al-Assad. The White House had been unaware of Timmerman's presence in Syria until his release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
