In an escalation of cross-border tensions, Ukrainian drones targeted key infrastructure in Russia's central Oryol region, igniting a fire and causing residential damage, according to regional governor Andrei Klychkov. The attack highlighted the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Reports from multiple Russian regions revealed a series of drone strikes. In Krasnodar, air defenses reportedly neutralized several drones, while in the Bryansk region, seven drones were destroyed, said governor Alexander Bogomaz.

Meanwhile, the Belgorod region experienced attacks on two villages, resulting in one injury and triggering a house fire, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported. The incidents underline the enduring state of unrest and security challenges along the Russia-Ukraine border.

