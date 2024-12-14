Mystery Drones Spark National Security Debate: Trump's Call to Action
Donald Trump has urged the shooting down of unidentified drones spotted in the U.S. while the federal government and White House state no national security threats exist. Investigations continue as officials employ detection methods to understand the origin of these drones.
- Country:
- United States
In a wave of unusual sightings, mysterious drones have been observed across several parts of the United States, prompting a vehement response from President-elect Donald Trump. On Truth Social, Trump's social media platform, he called for the shooting down of these drones unless their origins were transparent.
Despite alarm from some quarters, the White House and the federal government maintain that these drones don't pose a threat to national security. White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby confirmed no evidence links them to foreign activities or harmful intent.
Investigations led by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, in collaboration with local law enforcement and using advanced detection methods, suggest many sightings are likely lawful manned aircraft. Lawmakers continue to express concerns, highlighting past incursions in sensitive areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
