Notorious Criminal Anil Matka Neutralized in UP-Delhi Police Encounter

A wanted criminal linked to several heinous crimes in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi was killed in an encounter with the police in UP's Meerut district on Saturday morning, according to official reports.

Anil, alias Sonu Matka, 39, an associate of the notorious Hashim Baba gang, had been evading capture in multiple cases, including the Diwali murders of Akash Sharma and his nephew Rishabh in Delhi's Farsh Bazar. He was declared wanted with a bounty on his head.

Additional Director General of Police (STF), Amitabh Yash, revealed that during a joint operation with Delhi Police's Special Cell, Matka fired at officers on being signaled to stop, prompting a retaliatory response that led to his death. Two sophisticated pistols and live ammo were recovered, and police investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)