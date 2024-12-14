Justice Served After Two Decades: Life Sentences in 2003 Triple Murder Case

In a significant verdict, a local court has sentenced four men to life imprisonment for their involvement in a 2003 triple murder case, a government counsel announced on Saturday.

The court proceedings, presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Kuldeep Singh, also resulted in a Rs 60,000 fine imposed on each of the convicted individuals—Virendra Yadav, Ram Baran, Karua alias Ved Prakash, and Guddan alias Vimelesh. They were found guilty under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, relating to punishment for murder.

The case dates back to April 2003, when a violent dispute over village Pradhan led to the fatal shooting of three men. The victims, Dharamvir, Bharat Singh, and Asharam, were slain while transporting peas from their farm. The gunmen intercepted them, leading to the tragic deaths. The fifth accused, Ram Khilari, passed away in 2018 before the trial concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)