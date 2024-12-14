South Korea's Historic Impeachment: A Democratic Defiance

In a historic move, South Korea's parliament voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following his martial law decree, a decision celebrated by crowds highlighting the nation's democratic resilience. The motion passed with a 204-85 vote, resulting in the suspension of Yoon's powers. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will assume presidential duties as the Constitutional Court reviews the impeachment.

The controversial decree, which lasted only six hours, caused significant political unrest, disrupted diplomatic ties, and rattled financial markets. Opposition parties accused Yoon of rebellion for attempting to suppress parliamentary operations. As public protests escalated, support for Yoon dwindled, reflected in his approval rating plummeting to 11%.

This marks the third instance of a South Korean president facing impeachment while in office. Amid a highly polarized political landscape, Yoon maintains his stance, viewing the impeachment as a temporary setback. Legal proceedings appear forthcoming, with significant implications for South Korea's democratic and legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)