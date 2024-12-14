Left Menu

South Korea's Historic Impeachment: A Democratic Defiance

South Korea's parliament impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over a martial law decree, marking a significant democratic milestone. The National Assembly voted 204-85 to suspend Yoon's powers. Met with public jubilation, the impeachment underscores tensions in Korean politics with charges of rebellion and constitutional threats ensuing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:23 IST
South Korea's Historic Impeachment: A Democratic Defiance
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a historic move, South Korea's parliament voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following his martial law decree, a decision celebrated by crowds highlighting the nation's democratic resilience. The motion passed with a 204-85 vote, resulting in the suspension of Yoon's powers. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will assume presidential duties as the Constitutional Court reviews the impeachment.

The controversial decree, which lasted only six hours, caused significant political unrest, disrupted diplomatic ties, and rattled financial markets. Opposition parties accused Yoon of rebellion for attempting to suppress parliamentary operations. As public protests escalated, support for Yoon dwindled, reflected in his approval rating plummeting to 11%.

This marks the third instance of a South Korean president facing impeachment while in office. Amid a highly polarized political landscape, Yoon maintains his stance, viewing the impeachment as a temporary setback. Legal proceedings appear forthcoming, with significant implications for South Korea's democratic and legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024