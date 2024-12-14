Left Menu

Counter Intelligence Kashmir: Uncovering New Leads in Terror Investigation

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing conducted multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir, including at the Anantnag district jail, in relation to an ongoing terror case. Raids in various locations resulted in recovering digital devices, aiding the investigation by tracing technical signatures linked to the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:55 IST
The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing, in coordination with local police, initiated a series of raids on Saturday across multiple locations within Jammu and Kashmir, targeting areas including the district jail in Anantnag. This operation was part of a broader investigation into regional terror activities, according to officials.

Authorities further pursued these coordinated searches in several districts across the Union Territory, pinpointing sites in South Kashmir's Anantnag district where extensive inspections were undertaken at the District Jail Mattan, examining various blocks and barracks.

Additional raids occurred at sites in the Kulgam district's Sonigam and Chawalgam areas and extended into Udhampur and Jammu districts. This comprehensive crackdown led to the seizure of six to eight digital devices, including cellphones and tablets, following technical traces found inside jail premises and other suspect locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

