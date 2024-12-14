Counter Intelligence Kashmir: Uncovering New Leads in Terror Investigation

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing, in coordination with local police, initiated a series of raids on Saturday across multiple locations within Jammu and Kashmir, targeting areas including the district jail in Anantnag. This operation was part of a broader investigation into regional terror activities, according to officials.

Authorities further pursued these coordinated searches in several districts across the Union Territory, pinpointing sites in South Kashmir's Anantnag district where extensive inspections were undertaken at the District Jail Mattan, examining various blocks and barracks.

Additional raids occurred at sites in the Kulgam district's Sonigam and Chawalgam areas and extended into Udhampur and Jammu districts. This comprehensive crackdown led to the seizure of six to eight digital devices, including cellphones and tablets, following technical traces found inside jail premises and other suspect locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)