Tamil Nadu Battens Down Hatches Amid Torrential Downpour

In response to severe weather conditions, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin conducted a review of the measures being taken to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall in the state's southern districts. This led to crucial rescheduling of train services, particularly affecting the Thoothukudi railway station yard where flooding has occurred.

During a meeting at the Secretariat, Stalin emphasized the importance of monitoring dam water levels and urged officials to prioritize public safety over reservoir releases. He stressed the need for an immediate assessment of damages, including crop losses, to ensure that relief reaches those impacted by the floods without delay.

The last three days have brought extensive rainfall due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, causing inundation, especially in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts. The Tamil Nadu government has deployed NDRF teams to aid in relief efforts. Meanwhile, Southern Railway has adapted its services due to the waterlogged conditions, altering express and passenger train operations from Milavittan.

