Tamil Nadu Battens Down Hatches Amid Torrential Downpour

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin evaluated precautionary measures due to torrential rains. Train services were rescheduled because of waterlogging. Stalin prioritized dam monitoring and public safety in the flood situation, requiring prompt damage assessment and relief efforts. Heavy rains affected districts including Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:09 IST
In response to severe weather conditions, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin conducted a review of the measures being taken to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall in the state's southern districts. This led to crucial rescheduling of train services, particularly affecting the Thoothukudi railway station yard where flooding has occurred.

During a meeting at the Secretariat, Stalin emphasized the importance of monitoring dam water levels and urged officials to prioritize public safety over reservoir releases. He stressed the need for an immediate assessment of damages, including crop losses, to ensure that relief reaches those impacted by the floods without delay.

The last three days have brought extensive rainfall due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, causing inundation, especially in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts. The Tamil Nadu government has deployed NDRF teams to aid in relief efforts. Meanwhile, Southern Railway has adapted its services due to the waterlogged conditions, altering express and passenger train operations from Milavittan.

