Travel Relief Amidst Crisis: Free Rescheduling and Cancellations for Kashmir Valley Trips

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, travel companies and airlines have moved swiftly to alleviate disruptions in the Kashmir Valley. EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti announced an extension of free rescheduling and cancellation waivers for all bookings to Srinagar made on or before April 22, applicable until April 30. This initiative is part of efforts to ensure flexibility and support for customers amidst ongoing uncertainties in the region.

Pitti emphasized their commitment to traveler safety and convenience, assuring regular updates in coordination with airlines and local authorities. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has requested an increase in flights to and from Srinagar to cope with rising ticket demands.

IndiGo airlines have also stepped up, confirming the extension of waivers on rescheduling and cancellation fees to the same date, alongside operating two special flights on April 23. Meanwhile, heightened security measures are in place as forces continue their search operations in response to the attack, which has led to deserted streets in the typically tourist-heavy area.

(With inputs from agencies.)