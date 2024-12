India Advocates for an Open Indo-Pacific at Japan Summit

India's Army Chief, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, reaffirmed the nation's dedication to regional stability and an open Indo-Pacific during a virtual address at a land forces summit in Japan.

The event, which convened army leaders from Japan, the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and South Korea, occurred amid rising global apprehensions about China's military advancements in the Indo-Pacific area.

This summit served as a crucial platform for military officials from participating nations to share ideas on enhancing multinational defense collaboration and addressing shared security challenges, according to Indian military representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)