Tensions Rise: South China Sea Dispute Escalates Amid Claims and Counterclaims

China has accused the Philippines of provoking tensions in the South China Sea with U.S. support, which the Philippines denies. The ongoing dispute involves territorial claims over the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal. Manila rejects China's assertions, citing international law as backing for its position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a renewed escalation of tensions, China has accused the Philippines of deliberately instigating unrest in the South China Sea, with backing from the United States, a claim that the Philippines staunchly denies. Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's defense ministry, alleged that the Philippines has been 'stirring up trouble' in the disputed waters.

The contentious issue revolves around territorial claims, with China asserting dominion over the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal—areas which the Philippines does not include in its territory as per international treaties. This has been met with backlash from the Philippine side, with their Coast Guard spokesperson, Jay Tarriela, labelling China's declarations as 'bullying.'

Amidst the diplomatic fracas, both nations continue to clash over the Scarborough Shoal, backed by differing interpretations of international maritime law and historical agreements. The 2016 international tribunal ruling refuted China's extensive claims, yet Beijing remains unyielding. Meanwhile, nations like Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam also stake claims in the strategic waterway, echoing calls for a resolution based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

