In a renewed escalation of tensions, China has accused the Philippines of deliberately instigating unrest in the South China Sea, with backing from the United States, a claim that the Philippines staunchly denies. Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's defense ministry, alleged that the Philippines has been 'stirring up trouble' in the disputed waters.

The contentious issue revolves around territorial claims, with China asserting dominion over the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal—areas which the Philippines does not include in its territory as per international treaties. This has been met with backlash from the Philippine side, with their Coast Guard spokesperson, Jay Tarriela, labelling China's declarations as 'bullying.'

Amidst the diplomatic fracas, both nations continue to clash over the Scarborough Shoal, backed by differing interpretations of international maritime law and historical agreements. The 2016 international tribunal ruling refuted China's extensive claims, yet Beijing remains unyielding. Meanwhile, nations like Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam also stake claims in the strategic waterway, echoing calls for a resolution based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

(With inputs from agencies.)