Left Menu

Former Brazilian Defense Minister Arrested in Coup Investigation Shake-Up

Former Brazilian Defense Minister, Walter Braga Netto, was arrested for allegedly meddling in a coup investigation. Federal police accuse him of organizing and financing the plot with former President Bolsonaro and senior aides. Braga Netto denies involvement and remains in army custody in Rio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:38 IST
Former Brazilian Defense Minister Arrested in Coup Investigation Shake-Up

Former Brazilian Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto finds himself at the center of a political storm, having been arrested on charges related to meddling in a coup investigation. Federal police allege that Braga Netto was instrumental in organizing and financially supporting a plot to overturn Brazil's election results.

Braga Netto, a retired four-star general who was Jair Bolsonaro's chief of staff and running mate in his unsuccessful reelection campaign, has consistently denied involvement in any conspiracy. His arrest followed revelations by investigators that suggested his role in the plot was more extensive than previously believed.

As authorities continue to probe the situation, they allege that Braga Netto hosted a meeting where plans to assassinate President Lula and Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin were discussed. Despite these claims, Braga Netto remains in army custody under a law that mandates military detainees be held by the army, pending the formal registration of their crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024