Former Brazilian Defense Minister Arrested in Coup Investigation Shake-Up

Former Brazilian Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto finds himself at the center of a political storm, having been arrested on charges related to meddling in a coup investigation. Federal police allege that Braga Netto was instrumental in organizing and financially supporting a plot to overturn Brazil's election results.

Braga Netto, a retired four-star general who was Jair Bolsonaro's chief of staff and running mate in his unsuccessful reelection campaign, has consistently denied involvement in any conspiracy. His arrest followed revelations by investigators that suggested his role in the plot was more extensive than previously believed.

As authorities continue to probe the situation, they allege that Braga Netto hosted a meeting where plans to assassinate President Lula and Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin were discussed. Despite these claims, Braga Netto remains in army custody under a law that mandates military detainees be held by the army, pending the formal registration of their crimes.

